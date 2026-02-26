IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest

US Billionaire David Blitzer, owner of the NBA franchise Philadelphia 76ers, has thrown his hat in the ring to buy an IPL team. Two IPL franchises are up for sale with both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) looking at new investment. Blitzer has stakes in several global leagues around the world including the Premier League, MLS, Bundesliga and NFL to name a few.

As per Reuters, Blitzer is conducting due diligence on Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. RCB for instance is the higher value franchise and is said to be valued at a whopping $1.8 billion (₹16356 Cr).

Who is David Blitzer?

Based in the US, David Blitzer is the co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and an executive at asset manager Blackstone Group. Blitzer's global sports portfolio includes NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

A stake in the IPL would further diversify Blitzer's global sports portfolio, which includes stakes in the major North American professional sports leagues. His holdings include the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He owns Bundesliga's FC Augsburg, has stake in reigning FA Cup Champions Crystal Palace, Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders. As per Forbes, his net worth is believed to be $3.6 billion.

Who is else has interest in buying RCB?

Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United has also submitted initial bids for both the IPL teams. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, also stated on X that he would put in a strong and competitive bid to buy RCB. Indian billionaire and Manipal Education and Medical Group chairman Ranjan Pai is also eyeing a stake.

Raine Group is advising the Rajasthan Royals; Citigroup is managing the process for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Incidentally, it was the Raine Group that assisted the Glazer family in selling some of their stake to Jim Ratcliffe in 2025.