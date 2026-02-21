 IPL 2026: RCB-Chinnaswamy Stadium Drama Continues, Raipur Could Host Home Games For Defending Champions, Says Report
Uncertainty on RCB's home ground for IPL 2026 continues with just over a month before the tournament kicks off. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is under going repair works following a ban after the stampede last year. And while the Karnataka Govt have provided a conditional approval, the KSCA, RCB and government are yet to see to eye. RCB meanwhile have considered Raipur as an alternate venue.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Karnataka Government might have lifted the ban on the Chinnaswamy Stadium but whether IPL 2026 matches will be played in Bengaluru still remains a doubt. The Government have given a conditional approval to stage IPL 2026 matches, with RCB pushing for a full approval. The KSCA are currently undertaking works at the stadium which should be done by the end of the month.

As per Cricbuzz, the RCB, Karnataka Government and KSCA are involved in back and forth talks regarding home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The approval to host games was only received on the condition that the ongoing works be completed. RCB meanwhile are pushing for an unconditional approval, while having also scanned alternate venues.

RCB officials have long been considering alternate options as the saga surrounding the Bengaluru stadium built up post the stampede. Pune was considered as an option, with the team visiting the stadium and holding talks with the MCA. Now, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh has emerged as an option. Virat Kohli recently featured in an ODI game at the venue, scoring a century.

The stadium was taken off the cricketing calendar with BCCI shifting several major events away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ground missed out on the Duleep Trophy, the India–South Africa men’s A series, Vijay Hazare Trophy and 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, including the final.

