IPL 2026: RCB-Chinnaswamy Stadium Drama Continues, Raipur Could Host Home Games For Defending Champions, Says Report

Karnataka Government might have lifted the ban on the Chinnaswamy Stadium but whether IPL 2026 matches will be played in Bengaluru still remains a doubt. The Government have given a conditional approval to stage IPL 2026 matches, with RCB pushing for a full approval. The KSCA are currently undertaking works at the stadium which should be done by the end of the month.

As per Cricbuzz, the RCB, Karnataka Government and KSCA are involved in back and forth talks regarding home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The approval to host games was only received on the condition that the ongoing works be completed. RCB meanwhile are pushing for an unconditional approval, while having also scanned alternate venues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RCB officials have long been considering alternate options as the saga surrounding the Bengaluru stadium built up post the stampede. Pune was considered as an option, with the team visiting the stadium and holding talks with the MCA. Now, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh has emerged as an option. Virat Kohli recently featured in an ODI game at the venue, scoring a century.

The stadium was taken off the cricketing calendar with BCCI shifting several major events away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ground missed out on the Duleep Trophy, the India–South Africa men’s A series, Vijay Hazare Trophy and 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, including the final.