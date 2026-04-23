IPL 2026 Update: Chennai Super Kings Sign Akash Madhwal Ahead Of MI Clash After Ayush Mhatre Injury | X

Mumbai, April 23: Ahead of the high-intensity clash against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have brought in fast bowler Akash Madhwal as a replacement for young batter Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury. Madhwal has joined the franchise at a base price of ₹30 lakh.

CSK made the announcement on its official social media account and said, "Official Announcement Speed incoming!! Akash Madhwal is now #Yellove. Note: Akash Madhwal replaces Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out due to hamstring injury."

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Mhatre had shown promise at the top of the order earlier in the season, but his campaign was cut short after sustaining an injury. With multiple fitness concerns in the squad, CSK have opted to add depth to their bowling unit instead of replacing like-for-like.

Madhwal began his IPL journey as a net bowler with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2019. He later got his first contract with Mumbai Indians in 2022 as a replacement player, although he did not feature in matches that season.

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He made a strong impact in 2023 by picking up 14 wickets in just eight games. His standout performance came in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he got a remarkable five-wicket haul which helped his team dominate the contest.

Ahead of the 2025 season Madhwal attracted interest at the auction with Rajasthan Royals (RR) securing his services after a bidding contest with Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, he featured in just a few games and was later released. He went unsold in IPL Auction 2026. However, CSK's injury concerns helped helped him get a chance in the IPL 2026 season.

CSK had already lost key pacers Nathan Ellis before the tournament and Khaleel Ahmed during the season. With Madhwal's inclusion, CSK will look to stabilise their bowling attack as they aim to stay competitive in the latter stages of the tournament.