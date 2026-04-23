'...Even If You're Stuck On The Bench': Bigg Boss Fame Malti Chahar Hilariously Trolls Brothers Rahul & Deepak Ahead Of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Clash

Malti Chahar/Instagam

As the much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings looms large in Mumbai, social media has already begun buzzing with excitement, and a touch of humor, thanks to Malti Chahar. The Bigg Boss fame personality shared a lighthearted Instagram post that perfectly captured the unique family dynamic ahead of the high-voltage encounter.

Malti posted a cheerful picture alongside her brothers, Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar, both of whom find themselves on opposite sides of this iconic rivalry. While Deepak represents Mumbai Indians this season, Rahul is part of the Chennai Super Kings setup, adding an emotional twist to the already intense fixture.

What truly grabbed attention was Malti’s witty caption: “Tomorrow's the big day! I'll always be cheering for you both! No matter what, even if you're stuck on the bench.” The playful remark instantly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with laughter and appreciation for her candid take on sibling support during competitive moments.

The post highlights the rare and heartwarming scenario where family loyalties are split between two of the IPL’s most celebrated franchises. As MI and CSK prepare to renew their fierce rivalry at the Wankhede Stadium, Malti’s humorous message has added a personal and relatable layer to the contest, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competition, cricket often brings together stories of family, fun, and unconditional support.