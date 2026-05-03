 IPL 2026: Tickets For Punjab Kings' Home Match Against Delhi Capitals To Go Live On May 3
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IPL 2026: Tickets For Punjab Kings' Home Match Against Delhi Capitals To Go Live On May 3

Tickets for Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 home match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala go live on May 3 at 12 PM via the District app and website. The May 11 game marks PBKS’ first home fixture there. Prices start at ₹2250. Offline sales begin May 7. PBKS currently lead the table with 13 points.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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IPL 2026: Tickets For Punjab Kings' Home Match Against Delhi Capitals To Go Live On May 3 | File Pic

Dharamshala: The tickets for Punjab Kings’ home match in TATA IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala, will go live on May 3, 2026, from 12 noon onwards on the District app and website.

The match is scheduled to be held on May 11 (Monday) at 7:30 PM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala. It will be their first home match of the season at this venue.

The ticket for general stands will start at ₹2250, while hospitality tickets have been priced from ₹8000 onwards. The corporate box tickets will start from ₹30000.

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The tickets will also be available for offline purchase, with the box office opening on 7th May, 2026 at:

- HPCA Box office, HPCA Dharamshala

Every home fixture has drawn packed crowds and a charged atmosphere, with the Kings winning three of their four matches at home.

Punjab Kings have also won six of their eight matches so far, and are currently top of the table with 13 points.

The team will look to get back to winning ways as they take on the Gujarat Titans, with the match starting at 7.30 pm in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 3rd May, 2026.

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