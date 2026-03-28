IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran Upset After Heinrich Klaasen Wrongly Given Out By 3rd Umpire | X

Bengaluru, March 28: Massive controversy erupted in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opening match on Saturday. Sunrisers Hyderabad star batter and South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen was wrongly given out by the third umpire during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. SRH owner Kavya Maran was visibly upset over the wrong decision given by the third umpire.

Salt Touches Boundary Line

The incident occurred when Heinrich Klaasen played a lofted shot off West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd which went straight to England opener Phil Salt who was guarding the boundary line. Phil Salt skid off and touched the boundary line with the ball in his hand and the rolled over.

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Controversial Decision

Heinrich Klaasen was stopped at the boundary line and the catch was reviewed by the third umpire. The replay clearly showed that Phil Salt had touched the boundary line, still he was given out by the third umpire. Klaasen racted angrily over the decision and also had a discussion with the umpire on the boundary line.

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Angry Klaasen

However, the umpire asked him to go inside as he was given out by the third umpire. SRH owner Kavya Maran was also not happy with the decision and she was seen clearly upset as Klaasen and skipper Ishan Kisha's partnership was going strong after early setbacks to the team.

Technology Fails

Such errors are likely to change the result of the match as a player of the caliber of Heinrich Klaasen given out in this fashion can have a negative effect for the team. The technologies have been introduced to avoid such mistakes while making the decisions, however, these incidents of wrong decisions still occur in modern cricket.