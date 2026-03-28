Controversy In IPL 2026! Heinrich Klassen Angry After 3rd Umpire Gives Out Despite Phil Salt Touches Boundary | VIDEO

Controversy erupted in the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH. Heinrich Klaasen was given out after he tried to clear the boundary only for Phil Salt to complete a difficult catch on the boundary. Replays showed Salt to be in contact with the rope, but was regardless given out. Klaasen was angry and spoke to the 4th umpire, before walking out of the field on Saturday.

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The incident occurred in the 14th over of the innings. After an initial stutter, Sunrisers Hyderabad had built their innings up with a fine 97-run partnership with captain Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen looked set to launch a big one as he tried to hoick Romario Shepherd out of the stadium.

The former South Africa star only got the height but couldn't fetch enough distance with Phil Salt at the boundary. Standing very close the fence, the English star grabbed a tumbling catch. The umpires then sent it upstairs to check whether he had made any contact with the boundary cushions.

While replays were not as conclusive, one angle showed that the boundary had moved as Salt took the tumble. Third umpire Rohan Pandit quickly moved ahead and signalled out, much to the surprise of Klaasen and the SRH fans. The South African quizzed the umpire on the boundary rope, who confirmed the decision. Klaasen then made a angry walk back in what was a clear blunder by the umpire.