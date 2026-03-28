Ishan Kishan Smashes Half-Century On Captaincy Debut For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against RCB In IPL 2026 Opener | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan rose to the occassion in his first match as captain for the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Standing in for the injured Pat Cummins, India's T20 WC26 winner slammed a quick-fire half-century to keep his side in the contest in the IPL 2026 opener against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad were put into bat after Ishan Kishan lost the coin toss to Rajat Patidar. The Men in Orange did not have the best of starts, with Jacob Duffy running through their top order in the powerplay.