IPL 2026: SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Sweet Reaction Goes Viral As Fan Gifts Her A Rose After Rajasthan Royals Clash; Video

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Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for a heartwarming off-field moment following the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

After the match, as Kavya was making her way towards a lift, a fan approached her with a rose. The unexpected gesture caught her by surprise, and her reaction, marked by a warm smile and a slightly shy acknowledgment, quickly won hearts. Despite the brief nature of the interaction, she graciously accepted the flower, creating a moment that resonated with fans.

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The entire exchange was captured on camera and soon began circulating widely across social media platforms. Within hours, the clip went viral, with fans praising Kavya for her humble and composed demeanor. Many users highlighted how she handled the situation with grace, despite being in a private transition space after an intense match.

Kavya Maran has become a familiar face during SRH matches, often seen passionately supporting her team from the stands. Over the years, her expressive reactions during games have frequently gone viral, making her one of the most talked-about team owners in the IPL.

This latest moment added a softer, more personal dimension to her public image, showing her ability to connect with fans beyond the boundary ropes. While the match itself had its share of excitement, it was this simple yet touching interaction that ended up becoming one of the most memorable highlights of the evening.