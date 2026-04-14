IPL 2026: SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Reaction To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Wicket Goes Viral During Match Against Rajasthan Royals; Video

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The Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals produced a moment that quickly took over social media, as Kavya Maran’s animated reaction to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early dismissal went viral during the high-scoring encounter.

The match, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saw Hyderabad post a daunting total of 216 runs, powered by an explosive knock from Ishan Kishan. Rajasthan, chasing a steep target, needed a solid start, especially from their young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had been in red-hot form throughout the season.

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However, in a dramatic twist, Suryavanshi’s innings ended almost instantly. Facing just his first delivery, the teenager mistimed a shot that resulted in a simple catch behind the stumps, handing debutant bowler Praful Hinge a dream breakthrough.

As soon as the wicket was taken, cameras panned to the stands where Kavya Maran was seated. Her reaction, jumping in excitement, celebrating passionately, and visibly charged with emotion, became the highlight of the moment. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans sharing and reacting to her unfiltered joy.

The significance of the wicket added to the intensity of the reaction. Suryavanshi, regarded as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, had been dismantling bowling attacks with ease. His dismissal for a golden duck not only stunned fans but also shifted early momentum heavily in Hyderabad’s favour.