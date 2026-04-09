IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate As Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Thriller | x

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, which they won in a thrilling last-ball finish here.

Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season with a one-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring cliffhanger on Wednesday.

"Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi," said an IPL media advisory.

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"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakh," it added.

In a nail-biting contest, David Miller had a momentary lapse in judgment, refusing a single off the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna before missing the final ball.

Kuldeep Yadav then failed to get past Jos Buttler's direct hit, as Delhi Capitals finished at 209 for 8 in their chase of Titans' 210.

Gujarat Titans will next take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, while Delhi Capitals are set to face Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)