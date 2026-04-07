Ex-Captain Tamim Iqbal Becomes Youngest Bangladesh Cricket President At 37

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Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has taken charge as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday. Iqbal at 37 becomes the youngest chief of the country's cricket board, replacing the ousted Aminul Islam. The decision comes after a government investigation on irregularities in BCB elections last year.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the decision came after the government dissolved the Aminul Islam-led BCB board of directors on Tuesday. It came after the recommendations of the five-member investigation committee that looked into various allegations in the BCB's elections held in October last year.

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The 37-year-old former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim became the youngest BCB president. He will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee that includes former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin and former cricketer and TV commentator Athar Ali Khan.

The other members are Rashna Imam, Mirza Yeasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khasru, Tanjil Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam and Fahim Sinha.

Islam was at the helm as Bangladesh were kicked out off the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. The BCB was under pressure from the sport's ministry, which has raised questions over the validity of last year's election, Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka earlier this year and allegations of political interference and favouritism within the BCB. Four directors from the board have also resigned over the last two days, taking the total number of resignations this year to six.