Bangladesh Cricket Board Approaches BCCI To Salvage India's White-Ball Tour And Repair Strained Ties

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approached the BCCI to salvage India's white-ball tour in September and repair ties, strained after Dhaka's decision to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India. | X @ANI

Dhaka, Apr 4: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approached the BCCI to salvage India's white-ball tour in September and repair ties, strained after Dhaka's decision to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India.

It is understood that BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul's regime could end soon and an interim board may start discussions with the Indian cricket Board.

BCB, believed to be run by sports ministry advisor and anti-India hardliner Asif Nazrul, decided not to send the team to India on the pretext of security issues after Mustafizur Rahaman wasn't allowed by the BCCI to play in the IPL.

#WATCH | A meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board was held in Dhaka today, chaired by Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Bulbul. The meeting discussed relations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and India.



Nazmul Abedin Fahim, one of the board's directors, stated that… pic.twitter.com/TxyXYsE4U0 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026

BCB requested that their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka but the ICC did not find merit in it, ruling out any security issue in India for the team.

The Indo-Bangla cricket ties have traditionally been cordial, but recent developments have led to a marked deterioration.

"Yes, BCB has sent a letter to Indian cricket board. Not only about Indian men's team's white ball tour of Bangladesh in September, there is a men's 50-over Asia Cup which BCB is set to host next year," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that BCB is desperate to host India since six white ball matches played by Men In Blue will sort board's finances for the year with revenue generated from the linear and digital broadcast right sales.

Tamim in line for BCB presidency? The BCB among many things in the agenda has discussed resignation of four directors during BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul's reign.

There is strong resentment in the Bangladesh cricket corridors about Bulbul's continuation especially after he expressed helplessness to convince the interim-government head Muhammad Yunus to send the team to India.

"The investigation committee that is looking into the T20 World Cup non-participation fiasco will present its report to the government on April 9.

"It would be interesting to find out how Bulbul would be placed once that report is tabled. In that case, an interim board will take over and the re-elections will be held in 90 days. All eyes will also be on Bangladesh's foreign minister's visit to Delhi," said a source tracking developments.

It is understood that former Bangladesh skipper and country's greatest opener Tamim Iqbal could be a strong candidate for BCB presidency.

Iqbal, who urged the government and BCB to take a prudent and practical stand from their hostile retaliation, is a choice which the Indian cricket board would also not mind.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)