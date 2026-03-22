IPL 2026: Shaw Returns To DC After Auction Setback, Says 'Your Boy Is Home' | VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian opener Prithvi Shaw penned an emotional message for fans as he returned to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to rejoin the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, which begins on March 28.

Seven-Year Stint Ends, Tough Auction Phase

Shaw’s long association with Delhi came to an end after seven seasons when the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The 26-year-old endured a disappointing outing, going unsold as Delhi opted not to bring him back.

He had to wait for another opportunity, as his name did not come up in the main rounds of the IPL 2026 auction.

Picked In Accelerated Round

His fortunes finally changed during the accelerated phase, where he was among 11 players picked in the final round, securing a ₹75 lakh contract with his former franchise.

Delhi Capitals shared a video of Shaw’s homecoming on Sunday with the caption, “Our Boy is back home.”

Emotional Message For Fans

"You don't forget a place like Kotla. Not the noise. Not the silence. Not what it made you," Shaw said in a video released by DC.

"Some stories don't end. They come back. Delhi, your boy is home," he added.

Strong Past Record With DC

Shaw was bought by Delhi for ₹1.2 crore during the auction after India’s U-19 World Cup win in 2018, where he led the team as captain.

He spent seven seasons with DC, playing 79 matches and scoring 1,892 runs at an average of 23.5, including 14 fifties.

DC Eye First IPL Title

Delhi Capitals narrowly missed a playoff berth last season, finishing fifth with seven wins in 14 matches. The franchise is yet to win an IPL title and will aim to end its drought in the 19th season.

According to the 20-match schedule released by the BCCI, DC will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

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