IPL 2026: Security Tightened At Chinnaswamy Stadium After Stampede, Fans Asked Not To Carry These Restricted Items

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | X

Bengaluru, March 28: Security has been beefed up at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after the recent stampede incident which claimed the lives of eleven people. The fans will now have to follow stricter rules while entering the stadium. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a list of items which are not allowed inside the stadium during the matches and have also warned that anyone carrying these items may be stopped at the gates. The move has been taken to manage the crowds better and ensure safety for all spectators at the stadium.

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RCB is playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second match will be played at the venue on April 5. RCB will be facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on Sunday (April 5).

What You Cannot Carry Inside

Fans are not allowed to bring items like alcohol, cameras, binoculars, lighters, matchboxes, knives and any other sharp objects. Petrol, diesel, weapons and any kind of inflammable material are also strictly banned.

Many Daily Items Also Not Allowed

Several common items are also on the restricted list. These include power banks, pen drives, laptops, tablets and other electronic gadgets. Food items, backpacks, bottles and thermos flasks are also not allowed inside the stadium.

Other Restricted Items

Items like selfie sticks, umbrellas, helmets, pens, perfumes, gels, toys and toy guns are not permitted. Cigarettes, bidis, gutka and supari are also banned.

Follow Rules for Easy Entry

RCB shared a social media post and said that any suspicious item will be taken away at the entry gates. Fans are requested to cooperate with security staff and follow the rules.

'Travel Light And Enjoy the Match'

The franchise advised the fans to carry only necessary things and avoid bringing restricted items. This will help in smooth entry and allow everyone to enjoy the match without any trouble.