IPL 2026 Schedule: Star Sports To Unveil Fixtures At 7PM IST, RCB VS CSK On March 28 Likely Season Opener

Star Sports will unveil the IPL 2026 schedule on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 PM IST. The tournament is set to kick off with the RCB vs CSK clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. RCB are the defending champions, having defeated Punjab Kings in the final. PBKS will kick start their campaign with a game against Gujarat Titans on March 29.

As per Cricbuzz. RCB and CSK could face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It would mark the return of action for the Bengaluru venue, having not hosted any event since the June 4 stampede. Punjab Kings, last year's beaten finalists, will face Gujarat Titans in their season opener on March 29 in Mullanpur.

The IPL 2026 schedule is expected to be announced in parts owing to the local body elections. Schedule preparations have been disrupted by election proceedings in a few states. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam are all set for polls, with Chennai and Kolkata full time IPL venues. Assam's Guwahati will host three games for Rajasthan Royals.