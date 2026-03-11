IPL 2026 Schedule: BCCI Abandon Final Re-Match, RCB VS CSK In Bengaluru On March 28 Likely Curtain Raiser

RCB and CSK. | (Credits: Twitter)

The IPL 2026 schedule is yet to be announced but reports suggest that the tournament will kick off with the high-profile RCB vs CSK game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IPL usually kicks off with a repeat of the previous year's final, but CSK, who finished bottom last year, are set to feature in the tournament opener on March 28.

As per Cricbuzz. RCB and CSK could face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It would mark the return of action for the Bengaluru venue, having not hosted any event since the June 4 stampede. Punjab Kings, last year's beaten finalists, will face Gujarat Titans in their season opener on March 29 in Mullanpur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All franchises have begun preparations for the tournament with camps. The likes of MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma have already hit preparation mode without clarity on the schedule.

IPL's schedule preparations have been disrupted by election proceedings in a few states. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam are all set for polls, with Chennai and Kolkata full time IPL venues. Assam's Guwahati will host three games for Rajasthan Royals.

There was no clarity on Bengaluru as well, but RCB have confirmed that they will play 5 games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 2 games will be played at the Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.