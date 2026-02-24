 IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Gears For Mumbai Indians Return, Begins Training As Videos Go Viral
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Gears For Mumbai Indians Return, Begins Training As Videos Go Viral

Rohit Sharma is all set to return to cricketing action in a month with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. The Hit-Man, who last competitively played in the IND vs NZ ODI series in January, has cut short his break and begun training in Mumbai. Videos of the 38-year-old running have gone viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

In videos circulating on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen training at the MCA Ground in BKC, Mumbai. Sharma was accompanied by Mumbai Indians support staff as he continues to work towards returning to play.

Rohit has worked on his fitness since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The former India captain remains active only in ODIs and with Abhishek Nayar has shed a lot of weight in a bid to prolong his career.

The IPL 2026 season will be Rohit's final IPL season before the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. As per reports, the 38-year-old wants to play full matches and not be used an impact player anymore.

article-image

Since the introduction of the impact player rule, Mumbai Indians have often had Rohit Sharma bat and then not take the field by bringing in an additional bowler. However, with the Hit-Man now fitter and keen to remain on the ground.

