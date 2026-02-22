From Rohit Sharma To Rajeev Shukla: Unseen Pictures From Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's VIP After Party

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 22, 2026
Shikhar Dhawan & his Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine tied the knot in a private wedding on February 21.
The couple also hosted a grand after party filled with VIP guests and celebrities from cricketing world.
Spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal graced the event with his 'party animal' vibes.
Chahal was one of the firsts who posted the moments from the grand wedding on social media.
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his family also attended the event.
Rohit Sharma with Irrfan Pathan and Rajeev Shukla at the wedding festivities of Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine.
As Rohit Sharma and his wife's pictures at Dhawan's wedding went viral, his old picture from Shikhar Dhawan's first wedding, years ago also surfaced on social media.