IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Bats In Nets During Practice Session At Wankhede Ahead Of PBKS Clash Amid Injury Scare | X

Mumbai, April 15: Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians star opener Rohit Sharma showed up at the practice session at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium amid injury scare. There are speculations that Rohit Sharma will not be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 16 at the same venue.

Rohit Sharma had to leave the ground due to a hamstring injury while he was batting in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 12. Rohit Sharma also did not came for practice yesterday which gave fuel to the heated speculation of him missing the game against PBKS.

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However, Rohit Sharma surprised his fans after he showed up for the practice session today at Wankhede Stadium. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing Rohit Sharma batting in the nets amid all the injury speculations.

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Rohit Sharma was also seen wearing a band aid after the injury and he was doing the stretching before going to bat. This is a good news for the fans as Rohit Sharma is likely to play in the high-intensity clash against PBKS. Mumbai Indians has managed to win only one match out of their four games and lost the three matches.

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Fans would want Rohit Sharma to fire at the top as Mumbai Indians is struggling to win matches in the IPL 2026 season so far. However, the fans will be wanting their team to win the upcoming games to stay in the race for the playoffs.