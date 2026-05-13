IPL 2026: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against KKR After Delay Due To Wet Outfield

RCB captain Rajat Patidar and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer at the toss after a delayed start caused by a wet outfield in Raipur | X

Raipur, May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on Wednesday.

The toss was delayed earlier due to a wet outfield following moisture concerns at the venue. Ground staff worked continuously to dry the affected areas before match officials cleared the field for play.

The contest carries major significance for RCB, who can climb to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB entered the match in strong form and decided to chase after assessing the pitch conditions following the delayed start. KKR, meanwhile, will look to put up a competitive total and keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing tournament.

The Raipur venue is serving as RCB’s temporary home ground for the season, with fans turning up in large numbers despite the weather-related delay.

Read Also RCB Vs KKR Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield As RCB Aim To Go Top Of IPL 2026 Table | VIDEO

Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar (c), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Sunil Narine, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma