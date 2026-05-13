RCB Vs KKR Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield As RCB Aim To Go Top Of IPL 2026 Table | VIDEO | X

Raipur, May 13: The toss for the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders has been delayed due to a wet outfield ahead of the much-awaited contest. The match holds major importance for RCB, who can move to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a victory over KKR. RCB is facing KKR at their new home ground at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.

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The rain has stopped at the venue and the ground staff have now entered the field to begin the clean-up work. Umpires Rohan Pandit and Nitin Menon are also inspecting the conditions before play can begin.

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There is still some water collected on the covers, with the groundsmen carefully removing the covers from the field. Meanwhile, singer Kanika Kapoor is entertaining the crowd with a live performance as fans wait for further updates on the match.

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Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh