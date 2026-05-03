IPL 2026: RCB Tickets For Raipur Matches Go Live Today, Available Exclusively On Team Website | File Pic

Raipur: Tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first home match in Raipur against Mumbai Indians on 10 May will go live today, while tickets for the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 13 May will be available tomorrow. Both fixtures will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, offering fans in the region an opportunity to watch the defending champions in action.

Fans can purchase tickets exclusively on the RCB website: https://shop.royalchallengers.com/ticket

Tickets will be available across multiple categories, offering a range of options for fans, with non-hospitality stands priced at ₹2,500 and ₹3,500, and hospitality tickets available at ₹8,000.

Each user can purchase up to four tickets. Tickets can be transferred to friends and family via the ‘My Tickets’ section on the RCB website by selecting seats and adding the recipient’s mobile number. The m-ticket will be shared via WhatsApp and can be transferred only once, up to six hours before the match.

Extensive preparations have been undertaken to ensure a safe and seamless matchday experience. The venue will be equipped with two medical command centres, six first aid centres, and six ambulances stationed on-site. Gates will open at 3:30 PM, with matches scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM. Parking will be available across six designated zones, with access mapped to corresponding entry gates.

Certain items, including hazardous materials, restricted articles, and outside food and beverages, will not be permitted inside the stadium. Fans are advised to refer to their tickets for the complete list.

A short pre-match entertainment segment, including performances ahead of the toss, has also been planned.

Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: “We’re delighted to bring these matches to Raipur and offer fans in Chhattisgarh a memorable matchday experience. We’re fortunate to enjoy incredible support from fans across India, and it’s always special to take the team to different parts of the country and connect with them. We thank the Government of Chhattisgarh, the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, and the BCCI for their support in hosting these fixtures and have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for fans.”