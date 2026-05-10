IPL 2026: RCB Move To Top Spot After Last-Ball Thriller Win Over Mumbai Indians At Raipur; Krunal Pandya Stars | X

Raipur, May 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball match on Saturday. Chasing 167 runs, RCB completed the target on the final delivery of the game and finished at 167/8 in 20 overs.

The tense chase went down to the last ball, where Rasikh Salam scored the winning runs after a dramatic finish that was checked by the third umpire before being confirmed as not out.

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The star of the chase was Krunal Pandya, who played a brilliant innings of 73 runs from 46 balls. He kept RCB in the game despite wickets falling regularly at the other end. His knock included four boundaries and five sixes.

RCB had a poor start after Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the first over by Deepak Chahar. Jacob Bethell scored 27 runs, while Jitesh Sharma added 18 during the middle overs.

The match turned again in the final over when RCB needed 15 runs to win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar smashed a crucial six off Raj Bawa, helping Bengaluru stay alive in the contest before the winning runs came on the final ball.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 166/7 in their 20 overs. However, RCB held their nerve in the pressure chase and secured an important victory that pushed them to the number one spot in the IPL 2026 standings.