IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Win Low-Scoring Encounter, Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 40 Runs | X

Lucknow, April 22: Rajasthan Royals secured a convincing 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with the visitors bowling out LSG in the 18th over.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals managed 159 for 6 in their 20 overs. The innings lacked big partnerships, but Ravindra Jadeja anchored the effort with a calm 43 not out. Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal added useful runs, helping the team reach a competitive total on a slow surface.

Lucknow's bowlers kept things under control for most of the innings. Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets each and did not allow Rajasthan to accelerate in the final overs.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants never really got going. Early wickets put them under pressure, including captain Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram, both falling cheaply. Mitchell Marsh fought hard with a 55, but wickets kept falling at the other end.

Rajasthan’s bowlers dominated the chase. Jofra Archer led the attack with pace and accuracy, while Nandre Burger and the spinners backed him up well. The pressure built steadily as Lucknow failed to build partnerships.

The match ended in dramatic fashion when Archer picked up the final wicket on the last ball of the 18th over, bowling Lucknow out and sealing a comprehensive 40-run win for Rajasthan Royals.