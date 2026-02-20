IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Play 4 Games In Jaipur After CM Intervention, Guwahati To Host 3; Pune Misses Out Despite MCA Talks

Rajasthan Royals have agreed to play 4 home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after talks with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma. The Royals had been on the lookout for an alternate home ground, having held talks with the MCA to play games in Pune. However, now the franchise have resolved their issues with RCA, with three other games in Guwahati.

The Royals had concerns over venue safety and liability. The RCA officials had even alleged that the franchise over 'match fixing' amid strained relations between the two parties. The Royals have actively sought alternate venues building up to the IPL 2026.

As per TOI, RR chairperson Ranjit Barthakur along with other franchise officials have met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. A decision to host 4 of their home games in Jaipur was taken. Earlier, Jaipur hosted 5 games with two in RR's adopted home of Guwahati. Now, captain Riyan Parag's home ground in Assam will host an additional game.

The Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) has now initiated repair and upgrade works at the stadium to bring it up to the required standards for hosting matches. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium recently hosted the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in January. There was a huge turn out given Rohit Sharma's availability, who also stroked a century against Sikkim.

Royals had held talks with Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) to host their Jaipur games in the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. Alongside Royals, defending champions RCB were also in talks and had visited the facility.

Eventually, RR have seemed to found a way to break their impasse and play in Jaipur. The Chinnaswamy Stadium, devoid of action since the stampede, has been cleared to return to action.