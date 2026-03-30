IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings By 8 Wickets After Sooryavanshi Fireworks

Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings By Eight Wickets | X

Guwahati, March 30: Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 clash, delivering a strong all-round performance. After restricting CSK to a modest total with disciplined bowling, RR chased down the target comfortably, with their batters staying in control throughout the innings. Nandre Burger was awarded the Man of The Match award for his splendid bowling performance.

The win gives Rajasthan an early boost in the tournament while CSK were left to reflect on another disappointing outing. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, chasing down the target comfortably with 47 balls to spare.

CSK Collapse After Poor Start

Batting first, CSK had a disappointing outing with the bat and were bowled out for 127 in 19.4 overs. The top order failed to deliver, with early wickets putting the team under pressure. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply, while Ayush Mhatre departed for a duck.

There were some contributions in the middle order, with Sarfaraz Khan scoring 17 and Kartik Sharma adding 18. Jamie Overton was the top scorer with 43 runs, helping CSK reach a modest total.

RR Bowlers Dominate

Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers were impressive throughout. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger picked up two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja also struck twice to keep CSK under control. Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with one wicket each.

Sooryavanshi Leads Easy Chase

In reply, RR chased down the target with ease, finishing at 128/2 in just 12.1 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a brilliant knock of 52 off just 17 balls, setting the tone for the chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 38, while Dhruv Jurel added 18. Captain Riyan Parag stayed not out on 14 as RR sealed the win comfortably.

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Comfortable Win for RR

With both bat and ball clicking, Rajasthan Royals registered a dominant win, while CSK will need to improve their top-order performance going forward in the tournament.