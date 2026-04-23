IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Nandre Burger Fined 10% Match Fee, Gets Demerit Point for Code Breach | X / we_knowd

Lucknow: Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants here.

The 30-year-old was also handed a demerit point, an IPL statement said on Thursday.

"Nandre Burger, Bowler, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been fined 10 percent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)," the statement added.

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Burger was found to have breached the Article 2.5 of the IPL's code of conduct "pertaining to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match."

The left-arm pacer admitted to the offence.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

The Royals rode on an all-round performance by the bowling unit to inflict a 40-run defeat on hosts LSG on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)