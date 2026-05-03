IPL 2026: PV Sindhu Spotted With SRH Owner Kavya Maran At SRH Vs KKR Clash

Kavya Maran and PV Sindhu at SRH vs KKR clash |

Kavya Maran was seen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash, sharing a conversation with two-time Olympian PV Sindhu. Pictures of their interaction quickly went viral, as the local sporting icon joined fans in cheering passionately for the home side.

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Sindhu, one of Hyderabad’s most celebrated sporting icons, was present to support the home team, adding to the buzz in the stands. Her appearance alongside Maran highlighted a crossover of sporting worlds, bringing together cricket and badminton on a high-profile stage. While Maran is a constant presence for all of SRH's home games, Sindhu's appearance further added to the star studded nature.

As the match progressed, the presence of two prominent figures from Indian sport and business added an extra layer of excitement for fans both inside the stadium and online, where their candid moments became a talking point.

SRH bowled out for 165

Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with a three-wicket haul, while veteran Sunil Narine reached a major milestone by claiming his 200th IPL wicket, as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled things back impressively in the middle overs to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad for 165 in 19 overs on Sunday.

After being asked to bat, SRH started strongly, racing to 77 for 1 in the powerplay and 107 for 2 at the halfway stage, powered by Travis Head’s blistering 61 off 28 balls. However, the innings unraveled dramatically thereafter, as they lost nine wickets for just 60 runs in the final 10 overs.