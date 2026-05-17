IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If PBKS Wins Against RCB Today?

As the IPL 2026 league stage nears its end, the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala carries major playoff implications. While RCB are aiming to seal a Qualifier 1 spot with a victory, Punjab Kings need a crucial win to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

RCB are at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points in 12 games. The defending champions are in pole position to qualify. A win could even seal a top-two finish in the points table, making Sunday’s clash crucial for the playoff race. PBKS meanwhile have slipped after a strong start, with 5 straight defeats leaving them scrambling for points.

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What happens if PBKS beat RCB?

If Punjab Kings defeat RCB, they will strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2026 standings. The two points from the win would put PBKS in a strong position ahead of their remaining league matches.

A victory would also increase their chances of playing Qualifier 1, which gives teams two opportunities to reach the IPL final.

PBKS could further improve their Net Run Rate if they secure a big win in Dharamshala, which may become important later in the playoff race.

What Happens If RCB Win?

If Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat PBKS, they will boost their own top-two hopes while also slowing Punjab Kings’ momentum in the standings.

An RCB win would tighten the playoff race and potentially push the battle for the top two spots to the final few league matches.

The Bengaluru-based franchise would also gain a major confidence boost heading into the business end of the tournament, especially after dealing with injury concerns in the squad.

With playoff qualification scenarios changing after every game, the PBKS vs RCB encounter could prove to be a defining moment in the IPL 2026 season.