PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026, Match 61: Shreyas Iyer Won Toss & Elected To Bowl First In Dharamshala

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Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Punjab Kings opted to chase in the crucial afternoon clash after suffering five consecutive defeats in the tournament. Meanwhile, defending champions RCB entered the contest sitting at the top of the points table and needing a win to officially confirm their playoff berth.

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Shreyas Iyer and his Punjab side came into the match under immense pressure following a dramatic mid-season collapse after a strong start to IPL 2026. Dharamshala’s pace-friendly conditions and the possibility of early movement also influenced the decision to bowl first.

For RCB, the spotlight remained firmly on Virat Kohli, who arrived in Dharamshala fresh off an unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders. The veteran batter also stood on the verge of another IPL milestone heading into the high-stakes encounter.

The match carried massive playoff implications not only for Punjab and Bengaluru, but also for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who were closely monitoring the result in the tightly contested race for the top four.