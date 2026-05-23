IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If PBKS Win Against LSG Today?

Punjab Kings will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in their final league stage game of the season. Despite losing their last 6 matches, Punjab Kings are still with a chance to make the playoffs and could do so with a win in Lucknow on Saturday. A defeat will knock Shreyas and Co out of the competition. LSG meanwhile are already out of contention.

Punjab Kings are currently 5th in the IPL 2026 points table, with 13 points in 13 games.

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What happens if Punjab Kings win today?

Punjab need a victory to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race. A victory would take last year's beaten finalists to 15 points, temporarily placing them at 4th in the IPL 2026 points table.

A defeat would leave them with 13 points at the end of the league stage. Rajasthan Royals already have 14 points to their name, meaning a defeat would knock them out of contention.

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How can PBKS qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

A win alone is not enough for the Punjab Kings to make the playoffs. PBKS need Rajasthan Royals to lose their final game of the season to Mumbai Indians in Wankhede. Furthermore, they would have to hope that KKR also do not leapfrog them on net run rate. KKR can also get to 15 points, should they win their final game of the season against Delhi Capitals.