IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If CSK Wins Against SRH Today?

CSK need to win their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. | X/ChennaiIPL

Chennai Super Kings are still with a chance to qualify for the playoffs when they face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final home game of the IPL 2026 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side need to win both their remaining matches and hope that their fellow rivals Rajasthan Royals drop points.

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What happens if CSK wins against SRH?

The qualification equation for CSK is simple — they must win both remaining league games to finish on 16 points. A defeat in either of the two games will all but knock them out. The IPL 2026 playoffs race is intense, with 7 teams still in the running for 3 spots.

The loss to Lucknow has also dented CSK's Net Run-Rate (NRR). CSK’s NRR (+0.027) is currently lower than all the 4 teams ahead of them in the IPL 2026 points table.

A win on Monday will move CSK to 14 points, level with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It should also improve their net run-rate and move them into the top four of the IPL 2026 points table, leapfrogging the Punjab Kings.

What happens if SRH wins?

If Sunrisers Hyderabad wins, the IPL 2026 playoffs race becomes a straightforward battle. CSK are knocked out of the competition regardless of whatever result they can manage in their final game of the season.

SRH will move to 16 points, sealing qualification for themselves and also the Gujarat Titans. The race for the final spot will then remain between RR, PBKS, KKR and Delhi Capitals.