IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: DC Keep Close Eye On LSG Vs PBKS Clash As Their Qualification Hopes Hang By A Thread | X

Lucknow, May 23: The playoff race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is getting intense by each passing day and the qualification hopes for four teams hang by a thread. The Delhi Capitals will be closely observing today's IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings as their qualification hopes depend entirely on the outcome of the game.

Punjab Kings is taking on the Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and DC will be hoping for a result which falls into their favour. DC are currently place on the eighth position on the points table from 13 matches and a poor Net Run Rate of -0.871.

Delhi Capitals still have a chance of reaching the playoffs, however, their qualification directly depends on today's result. If LSG beat PBKS today, then Delhi Capitals will have a chance to qualify for the playoff. However, if PBKS wins against LSG, then their campaign in the tournament will end.

IPL 2026 Points Table | IPL

If PBKS wins today's match, they will reach 15 points and it is not possible for DC to reach 15 points as they have their only match left in the IPL 2026 season against Kolkata Knight Riders and they are now on 12 points and even if they beat KKR, they can only reach up to 14 points.

KKR can also reach 15 points and Rajasthan Royals also have a chance to get up to 16 points and fix their spot in the playoff. These four teams are in the fray for only one spot remaining for grab in the playoff race and all these teams will closely monitoring today's clash and hoping for the result to fall in their favour.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already booked their spot in the playoffs with RCB reigning at the No.1 spot, GT on No.2 and SRH on No.3 spot. All these 3 teams have 18 points in their kitty and only difference in the NRR.