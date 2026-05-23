IPL 2026 Playoff Race: Punjab Kings Knock Out Delhi Capitals After Crucial Win Over Lucknow Super Giants | IANS

Lucknow, May 23: Delhi Capitals have been kno0cked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race after Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Delhi Capitals would have been closely monitoring the match today as their qualification hopes entirely depended on the outcome of the game.

The LSG vs PBKS clash was also crucial for Punjab Kings as they had to win the match to keep themselves alive in the playoff race. Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets and jumped to the fourth position in the IPL 2026 points table with 15 points.

IPL 2026 Points Table | IPL

Punjab Kings have strengthened their position in the points table and their chances of reaching the playoffs. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, remain on 12 points from 13 matches. Even if DC win their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders, they can only reach to 14 points which is not enough for them to book a spot in the playoffs.

The LSG vs PBKS outcome has now intensified the playoff race between Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals as they are still in the contention. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already confirmed their spots in the playoffs with 18 points each.