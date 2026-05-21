IPL 2026: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Miss KKR's Final League Match Against Delhi Capitals At Eden Gardens?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major setback ahead of their final league-stage encounter against Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League, with young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of the crucial fixture due to concussion protocols.

The talented 21-year-old sustained a neck injury during KKR’s previous match against Mumbai Indians, forcing the team to bring in a concussion substitute during the game.

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Under ICC concussion guidelines, players diagnosed with concussion symptoms are required to undergo a mandatory recovery and observation period before returning to competitive cricket. The protocols are designed to prioritise player safety and reduce the risk of further injury. As a result, KKR’s management and medical staff have opted not to rush Raghuvanshi back into action.

IPL

His absence comes as a significant blow for Kolkata, especially considering the impressive form he has shown throughout IPL 2026. Raghuvanshi has emerged as one of KKR’s most reliable young batters this season, delivering several impactful performances under pressure.

KKR are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, making the encounter against Delhi Capitals extremely important. The team will now need senior players such as Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh to step up in Raghuvanshi’s absence.