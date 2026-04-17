IPL 2026: PBKS Bowling Coach Sairaj Bahutule Credits Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Back-To-Basics’ Approach, Praises Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership

Punjab Kings coach Sairaj Bahutule highlights Arshdeep Singh’s improved bowling and Shreyas Iyer’s leadership impact | X

Mumbai, April 17: Punjab Kings bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has credited Arshdeep Singh’s resurgence to a "back-to-basics" approach following the pacer’s match-winning spell. After a difficult run in recent games, Singh delivered a clinical opening spell and restricted the opposition in the death overs.

“Arshdeep has been a fabulous bowler for India and the franchise. T20 is a tough competition where expectations are high and conditions change rapidly,” Bahutule said.

He explained that Singh had struggled with the demand for variations on certain pitches, occasionally losing sight of his stock ball. To rectify this, the pacer spent the last few days engaged in spot bowling and target practice.

“He was very clear in his mindset this game, focusing on line and length with the new ball and executing perfectly with the semi-new ball,” Bahutule added.

Prabhsimran’s consistency and Ponting’s influence highlighted

The coach also lauded the consistency of Prabhsimran Singh, attributing his form to the positive influence of Ricky Ponting in the dressing room. He noted that the top-order batter is adapting well to different conditions, whether playing in Mullanpur or at the Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer’s leadership and growth under spotlight

A major talking point was the performance and leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Bahutule described Iyer’s catch during the match as one of the best in the history of the league.

“The moment he sees the ball, he wants to be involved. He is a committed cricketer and a fabulous leader,” Bahutule said. He further highlighted Iyer’s evolution in tackling the short-ball ploy often used against him by pacers like Jasprit Bumrah. According to Bahutule, Iyer has become smarter in reading bowler intent and executes his shots with optimal clarity.

Tactical bowling calls and handling pressure

Addressing the expensive spell of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshi explained it was a tactical choice to remain aggressive rather than defensive at a venue like the Wankhede, where the ball travels quickly due to the bounce.

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Regarding Iyer’s ability to soak up pressure, Bahutule remarked: “He has accepted that he is someone who responds to pressure well. Whether for the franchise or India, his experience is now part of his system. It is difficult to lead and bat consistently at number three, but his mental strength allows him to get the best out of the other 10 guys on the field.”

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