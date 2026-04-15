IPL 2026: Nehal Wadhera Credits Coach Ricky Ponting, Captain Shreyas Iyer For Fearless Punjab Kings Approach

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera highlights leadership influence behind team’s confident and aggressive IPL performances | X

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera has credited the team’s aggressive and successful form in the ongoing Indian Premier League to the "fearless" environment created by coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, Wadhera emphasised that the leadership has empowered players to play freely regardless of the match situation.

Ponting’s positive approach highlighted

"There are no negative words in Ponting’s dictionary," Wadhera said. "Even if a player is in doubt, he chooses a positive path. A batsman has no fear of being out in this team because he tells us to play freely and that he will back us. It is not just about technical things; it is about the psychological aspect of handling pressure."

Iyer’s leadership under pressure

The youngster also lauded captain Iyer for absorbing the team's stress. "I was talking to Iyer recently, and he told me to play without stress because taking pressure is his job. It is a big thing for a captain to say that to a player," Wadhera added.

Confidence against Mumbai Indians

Addressing the team's historical head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians, which stands at 17–17, Wadhera noted that the Punjab Kings feel confident due to their familiarity with the opposition’s plans.

"Last year we played them in the semi-final. We have an idea of the plans they will come with. It is an added advantage that we did well against those plans previously," he said.

Backing Arshdeep Singh

Responding to concerns over Arshdeep Singh’s bowling form, Wadhera dismissed any internal worry. "He is bowling fantastically. There is no such concern for our team because we have total confidence in him. He is India’s number one bowler and will definitely get wickets in the future," Wadhera asserted.

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Clarity behind successful chases

On the challenge of chasing totals exceeding 200, which the team has done with ease this season, Wadhera attributed the success to role clarity.

"When every individual has their role specified and knows what to do, executing it becomes a routine. We apply the same intensity in the match as we do in the nets," he concluded.