IPL 2026: Mumbai's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Fires Warning, Slams Unbeaten Century In KKR Practice Match | VIDEO

Mumbai's Angrkish Raghuvanshi is gearing up for what could be a pivotal IPL 2026 season. Batting in the top order, Raghuvanshi showed his class in the KKR intra-squad practice match, slamming an unbeaten century to seal a chase of 200. The former India U19 star showed great maturity and played a variety of strokes, to make his case for a regular spot in the XI.

Raghuvanshi played for Ajinkya Rahane's XI, facing off against Rinku Singh-led side. Playing as wicket-keeper, the Mumbai batter came into bat early after the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. What followed was an innings of sublime class. With Finn Allen firing, Raghuvanshi settled on finding the gaps at the Eden Gardens.

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He later assumed the lead role in the chase, keeping up the momentum in the middle overs. Raghuvanshi kicked off with a 24-run over, hitting three sixes off uncapped spinner Daksh Kamra. He reached his half-century off just 29 balls, slashing Umran Malik for a drive through the covers.

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With Anukul Roy for company, Raghuvanshi sealed of the chase in the final over of the game. He accelerated his knock towards the end, ending the game with back to back boundaries and then hitting a swivel sweep 6. He also tried a Joe Root type reverse scoop over the short third man.