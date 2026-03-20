Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's Son Sarthak Ranjan Impresses In KKR Practice Match For Rinku Singh's Team Ahead Of IPL 2026

Sarthak Ranjan, son of Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, has made a strong impression ahead of IPL 2026. Picked for his base price of ₹30 lakh, Ranjan made his mark in KKR's intra-squad practice match. Batting at No.3 for Rinku Singh's side against Ajinkya Rahane's, the 29-year-old smashed 37 off just 16 balls before being dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani.

He hit Vaibhav Arora for 20 runs in an over, in what was a brutal assault on an experienced IPL bowler. Ranjan looked set for a big score, but fell prey to a soft dismissal, holding out to short third man. He struck five boundaries and two sixes, and was later seen chatting with batting coach Shane Watson.

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While he has featured sporadically across formats for Delhi, the 29-year-old made a massive impression in the Delhi Premier League 2025. The 29-year-old finished the tournament as the second highest run-getter. Sarthak scored 449 runs in 9 innings, hitting 21 sixes. He averaged 56.12 with a strike rate of 146.73.