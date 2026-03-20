Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's Son Sarthak Ranjan Impresses In KKR Practice Match For Rinku Singh's Team Ahead Of IPL 2026

Sarthak Ranjan, son of Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, has made a strong impression ahead of IPL 2026. Picked for his base price of ₹30 lakh, Ranjan made his mark in KKR's intra-squad practice match. Batting at No.3 for Rinku Singh's side against Ajinkya Rahane's, the 29-year-old smashed 37 off just 16 balls before being dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani.
He hit Vaibhav Arora for 20 runs in an over, in what was a brutal assault on an experienced IPL bowler. Ranjan looked set for a big score, but fell prey to a soft dismissal, holding out to short third man. He struck five boundaries and two sixes, and was later seen chatting with batting coach Shane Watson.
While he has featured sporadically across formats for Delhi, the 29-year-old made a massive impression in the Delhi Premier League 2025. The 29-year-old finished the tournament as the second highest run-getter. Sarthak scored 449 runs in 9 innings, hitting 21 sixes. He averaged 56.12 with a strike rate of 146.73.