IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir Downplays Poor Start, Calls Team A 'Quality Side' Capable Of Turnaround

Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir | IANS

Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir has downplayed concerns regarding the team’s underwhelming start to the Indian Premier League season, asserting that the squad remains a "quality side" capable of turning things around.

Addressing the media ahead of the match against Punjab Kings, Dhir spoke on various issues ranging from the team’s powerplay struggles to individual form.

Responding to queries about the lack of wickets in the first six overs, Dhir admitted it was a minor worry but expressed full faith in the pace attack.

"Our powerplay has not been good. If you say we have not taken wickets, then yes, that is a small concern. But Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar are all quality bowlers. They can give us a match-winning performance anytime," Dhir said.

The youngster also dismissed suggestions that larger outfields in away games were affecting the team’s performance. He noted that Mumbai Indians have a history of winning away from home and do not view ground size as a disadvantage.

"We have a very quality side. We won away games last year and before that as well. Every team has a home advantage and we will try to capitalise on ours," he added.

When asked about the form of senior batters Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Dhir remained confident. He described them as "match-winners" and suggested it is only a matter of one good innings before they find their rhythm.

Regarding the uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s fitness and a potential change in the batting order, Dhir said the management is yet to confirm the line-up. "The management knows everything. We will get to know tomorrow where the batting order stands. I am ready for every position. I have batted at number five and seven last year as well, so I am ready to bat anywhere," he said.

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by the Punjab Kings bowlers, particularly the spin threat, Dhir mentioned he would prepare by studying videos with the coaching staff. "I will watch videos of Yuzvendra Chahal and sit with Kieron Pollard. I do not have a fixed plan to just play shots; I will play according to the tempo of the match and the situation," he concluded.