SportVot X FPJ: ICL Mumbai, MH Oranje FC Play 1–1 Draw In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Clash

ICL Mumbai and MH Oranje FC share points after a closely fought encounter in Mumbai Premier League action | File Photo

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to showcase competitive football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. The league has been witnessing closely fought matches and strong performances from teams battling for crucial points.

ICL Mumbai, MH Oranje FC play out draw

ICL Mumbai and MH Oranje FC played out a closely contested 1–1 draw in an engaging encounter. ICL Mumbai enjoyed a slight edge in possession with 51% and created more attacking opportunities, registering five shots with two on target. MH Oranje FC, with 49% possession, remained competitive and efficient, managing three shots with two on target to find the equaliser.

Disciplined yet intense contest

The match was played in a disciplined yet competitive manner, with minimal fouls and one yellow card shown. Both teams also saw a player sent off, adding intensity to the contest.

ICL Mumbai maintained pressure through set pieces, earning six corners compared to three by MH Oranje FC. Despite the efforts from both sides, neither team could find a winner, and the points were shared at full time.

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