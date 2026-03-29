IPL 2026: 'Mumbai Indians Focused On Process, Not Past Records Or Slow Starts,' Says Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene |

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has emphasised that the team’s focus remains on process and preparation rather than past records, as they gear up for the IPL 2026 season.

Addressing the media ahead of their opening match, Jayawardene said Mumbai Indians will not alter their preparation despite a history of slow starts.

"We have had close matches in the past that we lost, but the focus is on the intensity we bring to the first game. That is something we can control," he said.

Jayawardene added that while conditions and opposition vary, the team will stick to its established brand of cricket while remaining adaptable.

"It depends on the surface and the opposition. There will be high-scoring games, but we also need to be smart and adjust to conditions. We will continue with our brand of cricket," he said.

On player workload, Jayawardene acknowledged that several players are returning after a demanding international calendar, including the T20 World Cup.

"There has been a lot of cricket leading up to the World Cup, and it was a high-intensity tournament. We expected some players to need rest or recovery, and we will manage that accordingly," he said.

He confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is back with the squad and available for selection.

Jayawardene downplayed Mumbai Indians’ strong record against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying past results will have no bearing on the upcoming contest.

"History does not matter. What matters is how we play tomorrow. Both teams have new players, and we need to execute our plans well," he said.

The former Sri Lanka captain highlighted the importance of experience within the squad, pointing to senior players such as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

"The experience these players bring is invaluable, both on and off the field. It helps younger players grow and strengthens the team environment," he said.

Jayawardene also stressed the importance of maintaining intensity among players returning from international duty.

"They have had a short break and are coming back into a familiar environment. We have had conversations about adjusting their mindset from international to franchise cricket," he said.

On team composition, he expressed satisfaction with the squad assembled after the auction, particularly the flexibility offered by overseas players and emerging domestic talent.

"We have addressed key areas and added players who bring different dimensions. There is also exciting young talent in the squad," he said.

He cited Tilak Varma’s ability to adapt to different batting roles as a significant advantage.

"Flexibility is important. Players who can perform different roles give us more options during matches," he said.

Jayawardene reiterated that while winning the title remains the ultimate goal, maintaining a strong team culture is equally important.

"We always aim to win, but it is also about how we play the game. If we maintain our culture and processes, the results will follow," he said.

He added that Mumbai Indians were close to success last season and will look to capitalise on their chances this year.

"The margins are very small in this format. We will have opportunities again, and we need to be ready for them," he said.