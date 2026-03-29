IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Strong Start Against Depleted Kolkata Knight Riders As Five-Time Champions Chase Sixth Title

Mumbai Indians will look to make a strong start to their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign when they take on a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday, as they seek to end a five-year wait for the title. | X

Mumbai Indians will look to make a strong start to their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign when they take on a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday, as they seek to end a five-year wait for the title.

The five-time champions, joint-most successful in IPL history, have not lifted the trophy since their dominant run between 2013 and 2020. With a well-rounded squad at their disposal, they will be keen to mount a serious challenge for a record-extending sixth crown this season.

Mumbai Indians finished third last year after going down to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, but the Hardik Pandya-led side appears better equipped this time to go the distance. Their depth across departments and a strong mix of youth and experience make them one of the favourites.

A lot will depend on Rohit Sharma, who will be eager to return to form and anchor the batting line-up. The presence of key members from India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah, further strengthens their core.

Mumbai’s overseas contingent adds considerable firepower and flexibility. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton provides an additional option behind the stumps, while Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch offer all-round capabilities. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and England’s Will Jacks bring balance, while Afghanistan’s AM Ghazanfar adds variety. The return of Trent Boult is particularly significant, as he is expected to form a formidable pace partnership with Bumrah.

In the Indian bowling department, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar offer experience and control, while Naman Dhir could continue in his role as a finisher after impressing last season.

However, Mumbai Indians will need to address a familiar concern. Known for slow starts in previous IPL editions, they will aim to gain early momentum this time. Finding the right playing combination and making effective use of the Impact Player rule will be crucial to their success.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, enter the contest with several uncertainties. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, they do have some local connection in Mumbai, with young Angkrish Raghuvanshi also in their ranks. Yet, their preparations have been disrupted by key absences.

The biggest challenge for KKR lies in assembling a reliable bowling attack. The unit looks significantly different from what the team management may have planned after the auction.

Mustafizur Rahman was released following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while Indian pacers Akash Deep and Harshit Rana have been ruled out due to injuries, leaving gaps that need urgent filling.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani is likely to play a prominent role and could be thrust into action immediately. However, much of the responsibility will rest on Varun Chakravarthy to lead the spin attack and provide breakthroughs.

KKR have bolstered their batting with the inclusion of Rachin Ravindra, while Matheesha Pathirana adds firepower to their pace options. Tim Seifert appears to be the primary choice as wicketkeeper-batter, and the presence of experienced all-rounders Cameron Green and Sunil Narine provides some balance.

Despite these additions, KKR’s combination remains unsettled, particularly in the bowling department, and they will need to quickly find cohesion.

With Mumbai Indians boasting stability and depth, and Kolkata Knight Riders dealing with personnel challenges, the contest presents an early opportunity for the hosts to assert themselves.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.