VIDEO: Virat Kohli's Cheeky Gesture To Ishan Kishan Goes Viral During RCB VS SRH Clash In IPL 2026

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan enjoyed a moment of banter during their IPL 2026 clash on Saturday. During RCB's chase, Kohli cheekily trolled Ishan Kishan, adorably stroking his chin, with the SRH captain blushing. The video has since gone viral on social media with RCB sealing a 6-wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the viral video, Kohli can be seen crossing Ishan Kishan as he passes instructions to the fielders as captain. The veteran then hilariously caressed his chin as elders often do to young children, with Kishan also smiling sheepishly.

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Both Kohli and Ishan Kishan had a good day on the field with bat in hand. Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a collapse, but Kishan smashed a stunning 80 off just 38 balls to help the visitors past the 200 score.

That herculean effort from Ishan did not result in victory ofcourse. Ishan's heroics were derailed by a chase special from Virat Kohli, who hit the winning runs for RCB. The veteran remained unbeaten on 69 off just 38 balls, sealing victory for the defending champions with more than 4 balls to spare.