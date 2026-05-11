IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Registers Most Expensive Over Of His T20 Career Against PBKS

Dharamsala: Mitchell Starc had the most expensive first over of his T20 career during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Starc, known for his strong record with the new ball in all formats, started poorly after Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh went on the attack right from the start, putting the Australian pacer under immediate pressure.

Arya hit a six over cover point on the very first ball. Although Starc managed to bowl two dot balls, he also gave away five wides. Prabhsimran then hit a six and a boundary. The over ended with 22 runs, making it the most expensive first over Starc has bowled in a T20 match.

Before this game, the highest number of runs Starc had given up in the opening over of a T20 was 15 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He also had 14-run opening overs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings in 2015 and for the Australian national team against New Zealand and West Indies in 2022.

Punjab Kings’ opening pair has been one of the most aggressive combinations in IPL 2026. They scored more than 14 runs per over together in the Power-play this season. Their attacking style worked again as they dominated Starc, despite his reputation as one of the best new-ball bowlers in cricket.

Starc joined the Delhi Capitals late this season and has had a mixed campaign. The left-arm pacer took three wickets in his first three matches. This outing in Dharamsala added more pressure on the Delhi Capitals, who are struggling to stay in the playoff race.