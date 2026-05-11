'Harivanshi Virat': Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Wear Naam Jaap Counter During RCB Vs MI Clash

RCB superstar Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a naam jaap counter while in the dugout during the game against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Kohli who has tapped into his spiritual side over the past few years, was applauding from the dugout when eagle eyed fans noticed the device on his finger. A Naam Jaap counter is used during spiritual chanting of a sacred name, mantra, or prayer.

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What is a naam jaap counter?

A Naam Jaap counter is a device used to keep track of the number of times a person chants a mantra, prayer, or the name of a deity during spiritual practice. Commonly available as digital finger counters, mechanical clickers, or traditional mala beads, these counters help devotees maintain focus and complete a set number of repetitions during meditation or prayer rituals.

Kohli's spiritual side is no secret, with the RCB star recently having used a short break in schedule during the IPL 2026 to travel to Vrindavan. He attended Premanand Maharaj's Akshaya Tritiya program with his wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli has also often been spotted wearing a 'tulsi mala' which was gifted to him by the spiritual guru.

Fans were all in praise of Virat Kohli | Instagram/piyush_harchandani

While RCB won and knocked Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2026, Kohli had a day to forget. Virat Kohli was dismissed for the second consecutive time in the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match in Raipur on Sunday. The star batter was out for 0 off just one ball in RCB's chase of 167 runs after Deepak Chahar dismissed him in the very first over.

This was Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck of the IPL 2026 season. Earlier, he was also dismissed for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants on May 7 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Virat Kohli got out after facing just two balls as LSG defeated RCB by nine runs through the DRS method.