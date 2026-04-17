IPL 2026: ‘MI Struggling To Find Right Balance,’ Says Mahela Jayawardene; Rohit Sharma's Fitness Under Watch

Mahela Jayawardene reflects on Mumbai Indians’ inconsistent form, highlighting bowling issues and Rohit Sharma’s recovery status | X

Mumbai, April 17: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has admitted that the team is still searching for the right combination after suffering four losses at home.

Speaking to the press, Jayawardene noted that while several combinations were forced due to injuries and player unavailability, the side has struggled to find penetration with the ball.

"We have tried to create something from what is available," Jayawardene said. "We are finding some spark in certain areas, but with the ball, we haven't been able to penetrate the opposition. That is something we really have to work harder on."

Rohit fitness monitored, Bumrah backed despite wicketless run

Addressing concerns regarding Rohit Sharma, the head coach confirmed that the opening batter has started running but remains a day-to-day medical decision. "It’s nothing serious, but we don't want to push as it is still early in the season," he added.

Regarding Jasprit Bumrah, who has had a rare wicketless run, Jayawardene defended the pacer's performance. He suggested that the lack of pressure from the other end during the powerplay has allowed opponents to take fewer risks against Bumrah. "I can't put a finger and say he hasn't taken a wicket, so what? As a unit, we have lacked that penetration on different surfaces," he explained.

Responsibility shared, focus on execution and momentum

When asked about captain Hardik Pandya’s mindset following the recent losses, Jayawardene insisted the responsibility lies with the entire setup. "I don't think it's just on Hardik; it's on every one of us. It’s pretty much on me and everyone involved in the management. We are playing good cricket, but other teams have been more clinical," he said.

The coach praised Naman Dhul for his performance at number four, a move necessitated by early wickets. Jayawardene noted that Dhul, typically a top-order batter, showed exceptional rhythm in a brilliant partnership. However, he lamented the loss of momentum at the back end of the innings, which prevented the team from reaching a target of 210 or 220.

"Execution-wise, it was quite poor," Jayawardene remarked on the bowling, specifically citing a 20-run over at the start that hurt the team’s chances. Despite the challenges, he dismissed the idea of blaming the toss or dew, stating that the match could have been won had the team executed their plans in the first 30 overs.

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Tactical calls and focus on rebuilding confidence

Defending the decision to field two overseas openers, Jayawardene cited tactical reasons and recent illnesses within the camp. "Against this bowling attack, having two overseas openers was a tactical call to take control up front. We have enough backups if we want to change," he said.

As Mumbai Indians move into their away fixtures, the head coach remains focused on getting a few wins to rebuild confidence and find the necessary rhythm for the rest of the tournament.

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