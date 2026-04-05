IPL 2026: Mahieka Sharma Visits Hardik Pandya In Mumbai Indians Hotel After Captain Missed DC Clash Due To Illness

Hardik Pandya missed Mumbai Indians' loss to the Delhi Capitals on Saturday after being down with an illness. Hardik travelled to Delhi but did not feature in training or the game due to a reported throat infection. Back in Mumbai, the MI captain was visited by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

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Mahieka had also travelled to Delhi with Hardik, with the MI captain choosing to travel separately from the squad. Sharma has been a constant companion for Hardik since the couple made their relationship official.

She travelled to every game during India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Sharma was also present for the Mumbai Indians' opening match, which Hardik played in and won.

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Pandya's absence was felt not just for his all-round abilities but also for his leadership and on-field presence. As one of the most impactful players in the IPL, Pandya’s return is expected to strengthen both the batting and bowling departments while also adding balance to the team combination.

The upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals holds significant importance as teams look to build momentum early in the tournament. Having a player of Pandya’s caliber back in the lineup could shift the dynamics of the contest and give his team a crucial edge.