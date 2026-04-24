IPL 2026: Mahela Jayawardene Urges Mumbai Indians To Regain Focus After 103-Run Loss, Dismisses Fatigue Concerns

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene stresses collective improvement after team’s biggest IPL defeat | X

Mumbai, April 24: Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has dismissed concerns over player burnout following the T20 World Cup, insisting that the team must focus on regaining confidence, rhythm and discipline after a string of poor performances in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth defeat in seven matches this season, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 103 runs on Thursday, their biggest loss in terms of runs in IPL history.

Struggles across key players

The team’s key Indian players have struggled to make an impact. Captain Hardik Pandya has taken just three wickets and scored 97 runs in six matches, while Suryakumar Yadav has managed 156 runs in seven games. Jasprit Bumrah, with two wickets, and Tilak Varma, with 181 runs, have also failed to deliver consistently.

Jayawardene said modern cricketers are professionals who manage their workload effectively and rejected the idea that fatigue from international commitments was affecting performances.

“In modern-day cricket, everyone is a professional. Players who featured in the World Cup have had a break before the IPL. It is not about fatigue, but about finding rhythm and consistency, which we are currently lacking,” he said after the defeat.

He added that both batting and bowling units have been inconsistent, and the team needs to improve collectively rather than focusing on individual shortcomings.

Powerplay woes cost Mumbai

Mumbai Indians’ struggles in the powerplay have been a major concern. Against Chennai Super Kings, the opposition raced to 73 for two in the first six overs, while Mumbai could only reach 29 for three after losing early wickets.

“Losing both powerplays cost us the game. When that happens, it becomes difficult to recover. We were never really in the contest,” Jayawardene said.

With a short break ahead, the coach said the team will reassess its approach for the remaining seven matches.

“We now have some time to sit down and evaluate what needs to be done. We know what is required and will come back with a clear plan,” he added.

Jayawardene defended Pandya, stating that the team’s struggles cannot be attributed to one player.

“As a unit, we have not been consistent. It is not about individuals. We need to perform better collectively,” he said.

Tactical calls and injury update

He also explained the decision to give Bumrah the new ball in recent matches, aiming to bring early control after conceding high runs in the opening overs.

“We needed experience upfront to set the tone. Earlier, we were conceding 10 to 13 runs in the first over. That is something we wanted to correct,” he said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was taken for scans after suffering a head injury while fielding. He was replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute.

“He landed on his head and also hurt his neck and shoulder. He felt dizzy afterwards, so we sent him for scans,” Jayawardene said.

For Chennai Super Kings, spinner Akeal Hosein starred with figures of four for 17 and said his celebration had no special significance.

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“It is just a way of celebrating small moments. There is nothing specific behind it,” he said. Hosein also praised Sanju Samson for his unbeaten 101, which anchored the innings.

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